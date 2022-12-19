Dean Brody to play Calgary concert at WinSport Event Centre in March
Canadian county artist Dean Brody will be performing in Calgary in the spring.
The Canadian Girls singer will play at the WinSport Event Centre at Canada Olympic Park on Friday, March 24.
"Brody, a passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, continues to dominate the Canadian country landscape with 33 top 10 singles, including eight that climbed to number 1 on the charts," said WinSport in a Monday news release.
Brody will be joined by special guest Tyler Joe Miller, known for his singles Pillow Talkin' and Wild as Her.
Miller, also a Canadian country artist, was nominated for four 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, including Album of the Year.
Tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster on Dec. 22, and start at $59.99 (plus fees and taxes).
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.
-
Police say impaired driver in Elliot Lake had beer can in centre consoleOntario Provincial Police say an impaired driver they charged this week had a can of beer in the centre console, with more within reach in the backseat.
-
Utility company offers tips to prepare for possible power outagesA significant winter storm is forecast to hammer much of central Ontario later this week and into the holiday weekend, prompting a utility company to provide tips on preparing for possible power outages.