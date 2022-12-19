Dean Brody to play Calgary concert at WinSport Event Centre in March

Canadian county artist Dean Brody will be performing in Calgary in the spring.

The Canadian Girls singer will play at the WinSport Event Centre at Canada Olympic Park on Friday, March 24.

"Brody, a passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, continues to dominate the Canadian country landscape with 33 top 10 singles, including eight that climbed to number 1 on the charts," said WinSport in a Monday news release.

Brody will be joined by special guest Tyler Joe Miller, known for his singles Pillow Talkin' and Wild as Her.

Miller, also a Canadian country artist, was nominated for four 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, including Album of the Year.

Tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster on Dec. 22, and start at $59.99 (plus fees and taxes).