Deanne Rose brings Olympic gold medal home to Alliston, Ont.

A parade to celebrate local Olympic gold medalist Deanne Rose is set for Tuesday afternoon in her hometown of Alliston.

Rose is a member of the Canadian women's soccer team that reached the top of the podium in Tokyo in early August.

Tuesday's parade begins at the Alliston Fire Station at 6 p.m. and will travel through several streets before ending at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

Join us as we celebrate New Tecumseth's own, Deanne Rose tomorrow, Aug 24! The parade will begin at 6pm at the Alliston Fire Hall ending at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre where you will have the opportunity to meet Deanne. For full information visit: https://t.co/m4jNaL44cL pic.twitter.com/ESo10hTzGI

After a brief ceremony, Rose will pose for pictures for about two hours.

Hand sanitizing stations have been set up by the town. Officials are asking people to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols and to maintain social distancing.

Rose returned to Tokyo with her hardware on Aug. 10 and spoke to CTV News' Mike Arsalides.

"We wanted it so bad, and I think the reason we got it is because from the beginning of the tournament, we just believed in each other, and we just believed we were going to change the colour of the medal," Rose said "It makes me feel proud. I love repping Alliston. I love where I came from."

Rose became the youngest woman in Olympic soccer history to score a goal at the 2016 games bringing home a bronze medal while still a student at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides