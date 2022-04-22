iHeartRadio

Death at home in Centennial neighbourhood not a homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police on scene of the suspicious death on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that a death at a home in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood was not a homicide.

The incident took place on Sunday when a man was found dead at a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue.

Police previously described the death as “suspicious,” and said they were waiting on an autopsy result.

The Homicide Unit investigated and determined the man’s death was not a homicide.

