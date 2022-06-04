Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.

According to a news release, members of RPS as well as the Regina Fire and Protective Services were dispatched to the north side of the lake around 11:30 p.m. Friday; where they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man floating on the water.

The man was removed from the lake and pronounced dead soon after by first responders.

The death is currently under investigation.

RPS asks the public to avoid the north side of Wascana Lake as authorities are still on scene.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).