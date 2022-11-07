Death in Beddington Heights non-criminal: Calgary police
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
The death of a man in a northwest neighbourhood last week has been determined to be non-criminal, according to Calgary police.
Emergency crews were called to the 0 to 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W., in the community of Beddington Heights, in the early evening hours of Friday, Nov. 4 for reports of a man in medical distress. A body was located on scene.
Investigators originally classified the man's death as suspicious. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday confirmed the death was not criminal.
The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been released.
-
Science North launches Go Deeper ProjectFedNor is providing $1 million for Science North's newest tourist initiative, the Go Deeper Project.
-
Seattle voters concerned about inflation, crime and abortion in midterm electionAs the closest major city to Vancouver, Seattle shares a number of the same issues. But there’s one that’s uniquely urgent for voters in the United States -- abortion rights.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called inAfter two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lostIt was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre TuesdayRyan Reynolds attends the Ottawa vs. Vancouver game at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after FionaPost-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skateEdmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.
-
Winnipeg airport still seeing some problems with WestJet flights following outageAccording to the Winnipeg Airport Authority, of the 12 WestJet flights scheduled to depart Winnipeg, five were delayed and three were cancelled.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his footA witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.