Death in Beddington Heights non-criminal: Calgary police

The death of a man in a northwest neighbourhood last week has been determined to be non-criminal, according to Calgary police.

Emergency crews were called to the 0 to 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W., in the community of Beddington Heights, in the early evening hours of Friday, Nov. 4 for reports of a man in medical distress. A body was located on scene.

Investigators originally classified the man's death as suspicious. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday confirmed the death was not criminal.

The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been released.