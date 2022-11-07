iHeartRadio

Death in Beddington Heights non-criminal: Calgary police


The Nov. 4 death of a man in the northwest neighbourhood of Beddington Heights was originally deemed suspicious but has been found to be non-criminal in nature.

The death of a man in a northwest neighbourhood last week has been determined to be non-criminal, according to Calgary police.

Emergency crews were called to the 0 to 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W., in the community of Beddington Heights, in the early evening hours of Friday, Nov. 4 for reports of a man in medical distress. A body was located on scene.

Investigators originally classified the man's death as suspicious. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday confirmed the death was not criminal.

The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been released.

