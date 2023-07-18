Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police

Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.

Officers were taking part in an investigation in the 7900 block of 36 Avenue N.W. on Sunday morning when they made the discovery.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday ruled the woman's death to be "undetermined."

"While the death is not criminal in nature, we believe that the woman's death may have been the result of a drug overdose and first responders were not contacted when she was initially found," police said in a news release.

In Canada, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose.

Moving and disposing of a body, however, can result in criminal charges being laid.

Police are continuing to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in an effort to identify the woman.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to come forward by calling police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.