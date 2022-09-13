iHeartRadio

Death in Discovery Ridge deemed not criminal in nature

image.jpg

The death of a man in Discovery Ridge over the weekend is not suspicious, Calgary police say.

Officers were called to a building in the southwest community at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening after a body was found inside one of the units.

The Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on the victim on Tuesday and the death was determined to be non-criminal.

No further information will be released.

