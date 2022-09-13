Death in Discovery Ridge deemed not criminal in nature
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
The death of a man in Discovery Ridge over the weekend is not suspicious, Calgary police say.
Officers were called to a building in the southwest community at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening after a body was found inside one of the units.
The Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on the victim on Tuesday and the death was determined to be non-criminal.
No further information will be released.
