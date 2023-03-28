Death in downtown Calgary highrise not criminal in nature, police say

Police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a residential tower in downtown Calgary is not suspicious.

Police responded to a building located in the 1400 block of First Street S.E. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to assist Calgary EMS with a woman who was found unresponsive.

Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy, conducted Thursday, found the victim's death was not criminal in nature.

No further details will be released.