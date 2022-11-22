Death in Lethbridge house fire not criminal in nature
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Lethbridge police say a death that occurred as a result of a house fire last week is not considered to be a crime.
Officials were called to a home in the 2100 block of 5 Avenue N. around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 because of a fire.
Crews found smoke and flames coming from a stairwell outside the home and, once they were put out, they located a man's body, as well as clothing, blankets and other items.
An autopsy determined the victim was a 38-year-old Lethbridge resident, but his cause of death is not considered suspicious.
No further details – including his identity – are being released.
