Death in Lethbridge house fire not criminal in nature

Lethbridge police say a death that occurred as a result of a house fire last week is not considered to be a crime.

Officials were called to a home in the 2100 block of 5 Avenue N. around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 because of a fire.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from a stairwell outside the home and, once they were put out, they located a man's body, as well as clothing, blankets and other items.

An autopsy determined the victim was a 38-year-old Lethbridge resident, but his cause of death is not considered suspicious.

No further details – including his identity – are being released.