Death in North Central Regina deemed 'non-criminal,' police say

Regina police say a woman’s death in the city’s North Central area is not a criminal case.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Montague Street for the report of a deceased person.

Police said when they arrived, they discovered the body of a woman.

An autopsy authorized by the Coroner determined the death was non-criminal, police said.

Regina police added the woman’s name will not be made public.