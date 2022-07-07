Death in northeast Calgary not criminal in nature

Police say the death of a man earlier this week in northeast Calgary is not suspicious.

Homicide police were called to the 4400 block of Greenview Drive N.E. on Tuesday night for reports of a man in medical distress.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Now, in an update on the case on Thursday afternoon, police say that after further investigation, there is nothing criminal in nature.

"The death was investigated by our homicide unit and after a thorough review of evidence, interviews with several witnesses, and following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was deemed non-criminal," police said.

A man who was arrested at the scene for questioning has since been released.

No further details are expected.