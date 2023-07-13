iHeartRadio

Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not released


Two Edmonton Police Service vehicles are seen parked in front of 17831 84 Street on July 10, 2023, where a man was found with fatal injuries. (CTV News Edmonton / Sean McClune)

A suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.

Police were called to the area of 84 Street and 179 Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday for a report of an injured man outside a home.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Investigators say an autopsy conducted on Thursday confirmed that the death of Joshua Abdulgany, 25, is a homicide, but the cause of death is not being released for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

12