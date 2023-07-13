Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not released

A suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.

Police were called to the area of 84 Street and 179 Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday for a report of an injured man outside a home.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Investigators say an autopsy conducted on Thursday confirmed that the death of Joshua Abdulgany, 25, is a homicide, but the cause of death is not being released for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.