Death in RCMP cell prompts police watchdog investigation

The death of a man who spent the night in police custody in Surrey is the subject of an investigation by an independent watchdog.

Mounties say the man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on Good Friday in connection with a domestic assault case. Police did not provide details on the allegations against him or his condition at the time, but said his arrest was "without incident."

He was held in a cell at the Surrey RCMP detachment overnight, and was checked on throughout the night, according to police.

In a news release Monday, the B.C. RCMP said there were regular checks, and that during those checks, the man seemed to be fine. But later on Saturday, police checked up on him again, and at that point he was unresponsive, officers said.

They did not give any further details on what appeared to have happened.

Police said they gave the man first aid, and were helped by an on-shift nurse who was working on the cell block. Paramedics were called and took over, but the man did not survive.

Following the death in custody, the province's police watchdog was notified of the incident. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will be looking into what happened to determine whether police action or inaction played a role.

The IIO is called in to investigate incidents of death or serious harm that may be related to police, whether the officers were on- or off-duty, and regardless of whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing.