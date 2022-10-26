Death in RCMP custody in Selkirk under investigation

The death of a man while he was RCMP custody in Selkirk is now under the investigation of the province’s police watchdog.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Selkirk RCMP reported an incident to them that took place on Oct. 23. According to RCMP, a man was taken into custody under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act at 3:15 a.m., and lodged in a cell at the Selkirk detachment.

“While the male was in custody other matters came to light that resulted in further detention,” a release from IIU reads. “On October 24 at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to an alarm in the cell where the male was found unresponsive. He was transported to Selkirk Regional Health Centre by EMS and declared deceased.”

The IIU is now investigating the death, and is asking witnesses for any information that may assist with the investigation. Anyone with information can call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

No further information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.