Death investigation launched in northern Ont.

One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police say.

"Shortly before 9:30 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP and Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to an individual in distress at a business in White River,” said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a news release Thursday.

The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics and died in hospital on March 2.

Members of both the Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units are continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Police are collaborating with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in the investigation.

“There is no threat to public safety,” said police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.