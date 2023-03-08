Death investigation launched in northern Ont.
One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police say.
"Shortly before 9:30 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP and Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to an individual in distress at a business in White River,” said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a news release Thursday.
The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics and died in hospital on March 2.
Members of both the Superior East and Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Units are continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Police are collaborating with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in the investigation.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“There is no threat to public safety,” said police.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rapeMagdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
-
CSIS warns 'smart city' technology can open door to attacks, foreign interferenceCanada's intelligence service warns that technological innovations adopted by municipalities could be exploited by adversaries such as the Chinese government to harvest sensitive data, target diaspora communities and interfere in elections.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO reportThe world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weightA medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
15 cm of snow expected for London regionA special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
One man dead after being found with gunshot wound in VaughanYork Regional Police say one person has died following a weapons incident in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Special weather statement in effectA special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada has forecast upwards of 15 cm of snow for Friday with slipper surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet heavily criticizes officiating after lossFred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration with referee Ben Taylor and his crew.
-
Charges laid after vehicle driven towards Toronto parking enforcement officerCharges have been laid after police say someone deliberately drove towards a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto.