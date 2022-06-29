Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae St. early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

RPS said they were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m..

Patrol officers secured the scene and requested additional resources including the forensic identification unit and Coroner.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no other details for release to the public,” RPS said in a release.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).