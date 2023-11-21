Death investigation underway in Caledon: OPP

Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a death after officers were called to a residence on Mayfield Road near Goreway Drive shortly before midnight on Monday.

Police say one man was found dead, and two women were critically injured inside the home.

They believe multiple suspects were involved, adding that one individual was last seen getting into a black pickup truck that travelled west on Mayfield Road.

Investigators say they are working to determine whether a vehicle fire in the area of Olde Base Line Road and Creditview Road is connected.

Police say while the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety but advise residents to be aware of their personal safety "at all times."

Residents of the area should expect to see a significant police presence.

Investigators seek dash cam footage of Mayfield Road and Olde Base Line Road between Sunday at 11 p.m. and Monday at 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that will assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.