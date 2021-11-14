Death investigation underway in East Regina
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has launched a death investigation after a body was found in the city’s East end on Sunday.
Shortly after 6 a.m., the death of a man was reported in the 2100 block of Heseltine Rd. Police secured the scene and requested assistance from the Coroner.
In a news release, police said there are no further details to report at this stage in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
