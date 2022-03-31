Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP in Brussels, Ont.
A forensic investigation van and crime tape were spotted at a home on Graham Street on the outskirts of town.
Police aren’t saying much other than they are conducting a “death investigation.”
Neighbours who spoke to CTV News say that a couple in their 60s or 70s lived at the home.
They say they've been told that the woman living in the residence is deceased and the man living there is missing. However, police would not confirm that information.
The neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera or give their name say the couple had lived there together since about 2007. They also say the couple were nice and got along with the rest of the people on the secluded street.
Police and paramedics arrived at the home on Thursday afternoon and neighbours say they’ve been on scene ever since.
-
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residentsPort Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
-
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
-
Mostly grey skies, but mild temperatures to end the work weekThere is potential for some light flurries, but a mild day ahead for the capital to end the work week.
-
Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortagesA Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
-
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengersAs of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
-
Elderly woman in Perth County charged after she allegedly tried to run over a person with her carPerth County OPP have charged a 77-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to hit another person with her car.
-
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in residential school systemPope Francis will apologize today for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, CTV News has learned.
-
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litreThe national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
-