Death investigation underway in Oxford County

Police in Oxford County are investigating the death of a young man.

According to police, officers were called to Old Stage Road in Norwich Township around 1:20 p.m. on Sept 13 where they found an unresponsive person.

Life-saving measures were initiated, the person was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Travis Vermeersch, 18, of Woodstock.

A post-mortem exam has been conducted and police say there is no foul play suspected and the investigation continues.