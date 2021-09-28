Death investigation underway on Front Road in LaSalle
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
LaSalle police say they are investigating the death of a man at a residence on Front Road.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter in the 2200 block of Front Road.
The investigation began on Monday, but police do not have information on when the death occurred.
“In the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigation, are not releasing any further information at this time,” states a news release from LaSalle police.
Police say they can assure everyone that there is no concern or risk to public safety.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driverA 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 caseIn the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
-
Kitchener Rangers increasing seating capacity at The AudThe Kitchener Rangers are increasing seating capacity at The Aud starting Friday.
-
Crash investigation closes portion of 170 StreetThe southbound lanes at 170 Street and 95 Avenue were closed while police investigated the collision.
-
Blue Jays reinstate Ryu and Biggio before series opener against YankeesThe Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated starter Hyun Jin Ryu and infielder Cavan Biggio from the 10-day injured list.
-
Toronto FC hurting on offence ahead of BMO Field visit by FC CincinnatiToronto FC, whose defence ranks worst in the league, is now running out of forwards.
-
Cheering, clapping Scottie Barnes already making his presence felt at Raptors campScottie Barnes has yet to play a real NBA game, but the gregarious rookie is quickly becoming one of the most popular Raptors.
-
Son accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicideA 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
-
Leafs star Matthews practices for first time since wrist surgeryToronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews participated in his first team practice Tuesday since undergoing off-season wrist surgery.