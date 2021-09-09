Death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba, 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Manitoba has reported one death linked to the Delta variant, and more than 50 new COVID-19 cases – most among unvaccinated people.

The death reported by the province on Thursday was a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg region. His death has been linked to the Delta variant (B.1.617.2). This brings the total number of deaths to 1,199. The province is not providing vaccination status for reported deaths.

In total, the province has linked 197 deaths to variants of concern.

Along with the death, the province reported 54 new cases on Thursday. Of these cases, 29 were not vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.

Thursday's new cases include:

eight cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region (seven not fully vaccinated);

seven cases in the Northern health region (four not fully vaccinated);

two new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region (two not fully vaccinated);

16 new cases in the Southern Health (12 not fully vaccinated); and

21 new cases in the Winnipeg health region (10 not fully vaccinated).

This brings Manitoba's total number of cases to 59,100, which includes 456 active cases and 57,445 recoveries. The province said six cases have been removed from the total due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 2.6 per cent provincially, and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS IN MANITOBA

The province said there are 77 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 35 who have active cases. Of those active cases, the province said 28 are unvaccinated, four are fully vaccinated, and three are partially vaccinated.

Of the 10 people in intensive care with active cases of COVID-19, the province said eight are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

VARIANT OF CONCERN CASES IN MANITOBA

According to the provincial dashboard, the province has recorded 17,717 variant of concern cases. This includes 241 active cases and 17,279 recovered.