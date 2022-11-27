Death near Brantford now considered homicide
A sudden death investigation just south-east of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to an address on Salt Springs Church Road on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a death.
On Sunday, three days after officers arrived, police said the death is now considered a homicide.
Police have not indicated the exact address where the body was found, but part of Salt Springs Church Road between Hamilton and McLellan roads is closed.
Several police cruisers, including what appears to be a command unit vehicle, are on scene.
Police continue to ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also assisting.
Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect or provided any further details, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
