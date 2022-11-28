Death near Kenilworth, Ont. under investigation

A large police presence near Kenilworth, Ont. over the weekend was due to a death in the area, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Police say officers responded to a home on Concession 7 for a report of a disturbance around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a person in their 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating to determine the cause of death.

Police say the incident is considered isolated.