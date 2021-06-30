Death of 17-year-old Chippewas of the Thames resident considered a homicide

Provincial police announced Wednesday that the death of 17-year-old Chippewas of Thames First Nation resident Wayne Grosbeck is now being treated as a homicide.

On Monday CTV News London reported that Middlesex OPP along with Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police were investigating the circumstances of a Sunday morning disturbance on Switzer Drive.

"As a result, two individuals were transported to hospital by Middlesex-London EMS, and a short time later one of the individuals was pronounced deceased," said Const. Jeff Hare of the Middlesex County OPP on Monday.

At the time police were not calling the investigation a homicide pending the results of a post-mortem.

Now with the results police are calling it a homicide and are asking for the public’s help in regards to information.

So far no charges have been laid in relation to Grosbeck’s death. However, police have said there is no threat to public safety.

The condition of the other individual injured is not known.

The Chippewa Nation posted on Facebook that support is available for youth due to the recent tragedy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Middlesex OPP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV London's Brent Lale.