Death of 19-year-old in north Edmonton ruled homicide
CTV News Edmonton
Amanda Anderson
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man at a north Edmonton bus stop last Saturday was a stabbing, and police has ruled it a homicide.
Edmonton police said Tre Delver, 19, was found injured at a bus stop on 118 Avenue at 85 Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.
EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Delver succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Investigators believe Delver was stabbed about 50 minutes before he was found.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage related to the incident to contact them.
