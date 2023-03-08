Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the Delwood area, near 132A Avenue and 66 Street.
A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were found in a vehicle suffering from serious injuries and later died on scene, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed.
"Homicide Section is now leading the investigation," EPS said in a statement Wednesday.
Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.
A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Edmonton she saw a stationary car and a truck on the road and thought they had crashed.
That's when she heard the gunshots and told her children to get down as she called 911. According to her, the truck fled the scene.
"Detectives are hopeful that dash camera footage from the area may assist with their investigation," police added.
Anyone driving near 66 Street and 132 Avenue on Tuesday between 7:15 and 7:50 p.m. is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
