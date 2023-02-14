Death of 2 skiers on Potato Peak marks B.C.'s 7th avalanche fatality of 2023

The death of two skiers in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend brings the province's 2023 avalanche death toll to seven, barely seven weeks into the year.

Avalanche Canada says the skiers were killed in an accident on Potato Peak, approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake.

The pair reportedly accessed the area using snowmobiles, but were skiing when they were caught in an avalanche.

“Both victims were fully buried and did not survive,” Avalanche Canada wrote on its website. “Search and rescue were notified when the victims were reported overdue. The victims were located and recovered from the accident location.”

CTV News has reached out to search and rescue teams in the area for more information.

Last month, avalanches in B.C. were responsible for the deaths of two Nelson police officers skiing near Kaslo, a snowmobiler near Valemount, and a pair of twin brothers from the U.S. who were heli-skiing near Revelstoke.

This season is shaping up to be the deadliest in decades, and Avalanche Canada has warned backcountry enthusiasts to check the avalanche forecast before going out, and to always pack the appropriate rescue gear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.