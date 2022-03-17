Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police

The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Victor John Whitebear. Police said the family of the victim has been notified of his death.

In a release, police said they were called to the 100 block of Davidson Crescent around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon where the victim was located with a critical injury.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and anyone with more information on the matter is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

This is Regina’s third homicide of 2022.

