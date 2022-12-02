Death of 2nd homeless Edmontonian ruled homicide: police

For the second time this week, police are investigating the death of a man who resided in encampments around Edmonton.

Calvin Ross Moosewah, 46, was brought to hospital by ambulance around 12:30 p.m. on Monday after he was located unresponsive outside the Coliseum LRT station.

He died in hospital on Nov. 30.

An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 1, and while the cause and manner of death are pending further testing, police are calling Moosewah’s death suspicious.

According to investigators, he primarily resided in encampments in and around the downtown core.

On Nov. 19, he was the victim of an assault at an encampment in the area of 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

He was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries.

A 40-year-old man was charged in relation to the assault.

Anyone with information about Moosewah’s whereabouts and activities between Nov. 19 and 28 is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also investigating the suspicious death of a man in a camp in the area of 95 street and 106 Avenue.

The victim’s body was found on Tuesday.