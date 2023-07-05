Death of 30-year-old man found near Vernon, B.C., deemed suspicious by investigators

The death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found near Vernon, B.C., over the weekend is being investigated as suspicious, according to Mounties.

In a statement issued Wednesday, BC RCMP identified Miguel Suzor as the deceased man police located Sunday on a forest service road that’s used to access Proctor Lake.

Police have released a photo of Suzor and are hoping to speak with anyone who has information about his whereabouts or actions on July 1 and 2.

People are also being asked to contact investigators if they were in the area of Silver Star and Rogers roads on Sunday and saw “anything of note” or have video from the area.

The B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and can be reached by calling 1-877-987-8477.

“Investigators have deemed the death suspicious,” reads the police statement.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and investigators do not currently know the circumstances that led to Suzor’s death. The preliminary investigation has not identified any suggestion of risk to the public,” it concludes.