Death of B.C. hiker a reminder that even a 'single moment of inadvertence' can be deadly: rescue crew

The death of a hiker who appears to have strayed too far to one side during a steep section of a hike serves as a tragic reminder of how dangerous B.C.'s mountains can be.

A young man died last week while hiking over Horseshoe Bay.

According to North Shore Rescue, a group that responded to the call along with Lions Bay Search and Rescue, it appeared the man had gone "off-route" after leaving the Howe Sound Crest Trail, while attempting a particularly challenging part of his hike.

From the scene, it appeared he'd gone too far to one side on his way up the Lions Scramble. He fell, and did not survive.

"Scramble" is a term referring to an area of rough or steep ground during a hike that may require use of hands.

"While incredibly tragic, this situation serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in 'scrambles' of this sort (West Lion, Black Tusk, etc.), how they must not be taken lightly, and how detailed research and care is needed to stay on the proper route," North Shore Rescue said in a post on Facebook about the case.

"This is far from the first off-route individual or fall from the Lions that Lions Bay SAR and NSR has responded to."

The group said these scrambles can be among the riskiest areas. Climbers may take steeper routes, but they do so using protective equipment including ropes and anchors.

"Few people use such safety equipment on 'scrambles,' or routes that require short easy climbing… even when there is significant exposure or fall hazard involved. Getting off route, a single moment of inadvertence, or a slip can be deadly."

The hiker has been identified in an online fundraiser as Patrick Eum.

He's being remembered as a man with the ability to light up a room. A page on GoFundMe describes him as someone who left a lasting impression and "oozed" passion.

"Patrick cared a lot, about everything. He was never one to cut corners and always willing to give it 110%," the fundraiser's organizers wrote.

"He would never back down from a challenge, and was always looking for the next one. He was an avid adventurer, taking advantage of the beautiful B.C. outdoors, where he could be found playing basketball, football, training for marathons, hiking, biking, paddleboarding or participating in some other extreme sport."

The organizers wrote that any money raised will go to helping his family, preparing a memorial and bringing his mother to B.C. to say goodbye.

The campaign had a goal of $15,000. As of Monday, it had already raised $27,000.