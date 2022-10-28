Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London, Ont. man.
Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
On March 7, 2021, emergency crews were called to an address in the 700 block of Nelson Street near Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street for an unresponsive child.
According to police, life-saving efforts didn’t work and the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the accused and the deceased were known to each other and this was not a random incident.
The victim has since been identified as Catherine Stillitano-Weatherall.
Her obituary identified her father as Joe Stillitano.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the whereabouts of the accused, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
