Death of injured man deemed Regina's 6th homicide of 2021

The Regina Police Service has deemed the death of an injured man early Friday morning a homicide after an investigation involving the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police were initially dispatched to the Pasqua Hospital shortly after midnight Friday in relation to an injured man, who was later pronounced dead.

The ensuing investigation led police to a home on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

The victim has been identified and his next of kin have been notified but his name has not been released by police.

The man's death marks Regina's sixth homicide of 2021.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.