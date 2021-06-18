Death of injured man under investigation: police

Police are investigating the death of a man at a Regina hospital on Friday morning.

According to a news release, the Regina Police Service was dispatched to a hospital just after midnight, for reports of an injured man. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation led them to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

No further details were released, however, police said more information will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.