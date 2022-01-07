Death of inmate at northern Alta. prison under review by Correctional Service Canada
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An inmate at a federal prison in Alberta died on Jan. 5, Correctional Service Canada has confirmed.
The cause of Maxime Boucher's death at Grande Cache Institution was not provided in a Thursday news release.
Boucher's family have been notified and according to policy regarding all in-custody deaths, the circumstances of his death will be reviewed, CSC said.
Boucher had been imprisoned on April 19, 2021, to serve more than nine years for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and other charges.
Grande Cache is 445 kilometres west of Edmonton.
The federal prison there is a minimum/medium security facility with a capacity of 243.
