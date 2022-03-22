Death of LaSalle mom prompts swift response from online fundraiser

A crowd fundraising page for the three children of a LaSalle woman found dead in her home has exceeded its goal in two hours.

A GoFundMe page was created for the children of Amanda Lyons, 34, who was found by police on Sugarwood Crescent on Saturday. Police have identified her husband, Blair Lyons, as a suspect and investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge.

The initial goal of $30,000 was quickly surpassed and climbed to $198,000 on Tuesday morning.

"The sudden loss of our best friend, Amanda, is devastating to say the very least. Our hearts are completely shattered. She was a beautiful soul inside and out and was such a big part of so many lives," said the post by Jessica Tullio.

The page said Amanda leaves behind her three beloved children (ages five, four and eight months), who were the “absolute lights of her life.” Tullio wrote she loved them fiercely, and everything she did was for them. She said they are heartbroken for them and the difficult journey they now face.

“During this most tragic time, so many wonderful people have asked what they can do to help. We are opening this page to accept donations for Amanda’s children.”

Funds will be given directly for the care of the children, according to the post.