Death of man found in burnt vehicle not criminal: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The death of a man whose body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County is non-criminal, according to police.
The body of the 38-year-old man was found after emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire on Range Road 224 south of Wye Road on March 29.
An autopsy was performed on Thursday, and police say the circumstances around his death have been deemed non-criminal.
The name of the victim has not been released.
