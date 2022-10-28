Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police

Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.

The Regina Police Service identified the man as a Regina resident in a news release Friday and said his next of kin have been notified. His name was not provided.

Police responded to Wascana Lake on the afternoon of Oct. 20 after a dead person was discovered in the water near Willow Island.

After the body was retrieved from the water, police said the identity of the man was not known.

RPS said the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will lead the further investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.