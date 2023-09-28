Death of man found injured in Calgary's Beltline remains a mystery

Calgary police say further testing is needed to determine what led to the death of a man found badly injured in the Beltline on Monday.

The man was located in medical distress in the 500 block of 11 Avenue S.W. around 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said on Monday that the nature of the man's injuries led investigators to believe the death was suspicious.

On Thursday, after the completion of an autopsy, police said the cause of death remains "undetermined" pending further testing.

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.