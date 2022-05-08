Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicide

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers found an injured man on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police have identified the victim as Richard Dominic Anthony Contois, a 31-year-old Winnipeg man.

Contois’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.