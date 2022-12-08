Death of man in central Edmonton under investigation

The suspicious death of a man in the Westwood neighbourhood on Wednesday is under investigation.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a call for trouble unknown in an apartment suite near 119 Avenue and 105 Street around noon.

When they entered the suite, they found a 39-year-old man in medical distress.

Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called in, and have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.