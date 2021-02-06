The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 36-year-old man died in Edmonton police custody on Saturday morning.

The man was arrested on Friday after police were called to a home in the area of 60 Street and 35A Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

When they arrived, they found the man walking around the area, reportedly not dressed for the weather.

Police said he was detained for suspected public intoxication, and a gun was seized from his possession.

He was taken into custody, and placed in a holding cell at the Edmonton police southeast division.

According to police, several routine cell checks were performed throughout the night, but during a cell check shortly before 6 a.m., the man was found unresponsive.

EMS was immediately called and treated the man on scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

ASIRT will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The team is called in any time police actions in the province lead to serious injury or death.