Death of man in Grande Cache, Alta., being investigated as homicide

Police in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache are looking for help after a 52-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Stern Crescent at 9:06 a.m. but the man was already dead.

RCMP did not name the man or say what caused his death but its Major Crimes Unit is now investigating. Police did not say if anyone had been arrested.

"RCMP are requesting dash-cam footage from area residents within the town of Grande Cache as well as South on Highway 40 up to Victor Lake Road that depicts a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson with front end damage on Feb. 21, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Wednesday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Grande Cache is located about 425 kilometres west of Edmonton.