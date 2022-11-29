Death of man in High Prairie was 'targeted': police

Police are investigating the death of a man in High Prairie.

Mounties received a call about a firearm around 1:45 a.m. from the area of 50 Street and 52 Avenue on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 37-year-old man from High Prairie in a vehicle.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

According to police, the killing was a targeted event, and there is no threat to the community.

No further information is being released at this time.

High Prairie is about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.