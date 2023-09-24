Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of 65 Street N.E. at noon for reports of a man in medical distress.
When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside the home.
While police are classifying the death as "suspicious" at this time, the homicide unit is investigating and will be speaking with witnesses.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
