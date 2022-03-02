Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS

An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner finished an autopsy on Camille Joseph Houle, 52, and determined his death was a homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service said the cause of death will not be released for investigative purposes.

At around 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 24, officers responded to a “suspicious circumstance complaint” in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue.

EPS said Houle was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.