Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: police

Police say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.

Mounties issued a missing persons release for Michelle Rabbit, 37, on July 20.

She was last seen on July 17 on Paul First Nation.

On Thursday, investigators received a report of human remains south of Paul Band First Nation at an abandoned lease site.

An autopsy has confirmed the remains are those of Rabbit and her death has been deemed a homicide.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time. RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about Rabbit's death is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.