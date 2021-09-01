Death of New Haven, N.S. man considered a homicide: Police

Police in Cape Breton, N.S. say the death of a 77-year old New Haven man is now considered a homicide, and police have arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon.

"The investigation is continuing and charges are anticipated," says the release.

Around 9:05 p.m. on Monday, Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on New Haven Road.

Police say investigators with the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, along with assistance from the Victoria County District RCMP, are providing assistance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.