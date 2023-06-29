Death of person found in burned vehicle northeast of Edmonton 'targeted': police

Mounties say the death of a person found after a vehicle fire in Sturgeon County is a homicide.

Police were called to the scene of the fire at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554 at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

When the fire was extinguished, police located human remains inside the vehicle.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday in Edmonton, and the death was deemed a homicide.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police believe the homicide was targeted, and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.